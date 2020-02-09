Many online dating sites cater to people over 50. Some target that age group and others are for all ages but are considered good for that age group as well. Here are recommendations from two sources.
From seniorliving.org
- OurTime – Best Senior Dating Site Overall
- SilverSingles – Best No Contract Dating Site
- SeniorMatch – Best for Traveling Seniors
- Match – Largest Dating Site Network
- eHarmony – Best Matchmaking System
- Zoosk – Best Dating App
- EliteSingles – Best Dating Questionnaire
- OkCupid – Best Trial Offering
- Plenty of Fish – Best Dating Chat
- Christian Mingle – Best Christian Dating Site
From Women’s World
- OurTime – Best Senior Dating Site Overall
- SeniorMatch – Best for Traveling Seniors
- EliteSingles – Best Dating Questionnaire
- eHarmony – Best Matchmaking System
- 50Plus Club – Best Free Dating sites for seniors
- Age Match – Best Online dating Site for Seniors
- Christian Connection – Best Christian Dating Site
- JDate – Best Jewish Seniors Dating Site
- Just Senior Singles – Best Senior Dating Sites
- Love Again – Best Dating Site For Love Over 50
