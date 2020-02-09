Jeff Brickman wasn’t the only member of Central Maine Healthcare’s executive team to get a bonus recorded in fiscal 2017-18.

David Thompson, treasurer: $92,500, bringing his compensation package to $556,000

David Frum, then-president of Rumford and Bridgton hospitals: just over $80,000 bonus, bringing his compensation package to just over $500,000

Steven Martel, chief medical information officer: just under $46,000, bringing his compensation package to about $342,000

Robert Slattery, then-vice president: $10,000, bringing his compensation package to $273,000

