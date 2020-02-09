SilverSingles is one of a number of dating sites and apps that cater to people over a certain age. They provided the following info on their Maine members:
— Average age of SilverSingles members in Maine: 59
— Percentage of customers 50-65 years old: 57%
— Percentage over 80: 2.3%
— Percentage over 90: .2%
