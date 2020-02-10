MECHANIC FALLS — Salley’s Auto Sales and Repair on Route 11 was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night.

The fire was reported at 7:07 p.m. and drew a large response from Mechanic Falls Fire Department and other area fire crews.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said 17 firefighters and five trucks from Mechanic Falls responded to the blaze that gutted the two-bay garage with a small office.

Poland, Minot and Oxford firefighters responded to the call for mutual aid as well as United Ambulance, adding 21 more firefighters and another five trucks.

There was no word of any injuries or the cause of the fire late Monday night.

« Previous

filed under: