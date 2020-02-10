WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association’s annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wilson Lake.

It coincides with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend, which means any person may fish without a license, unless theirs is suspended or revoked.

Even people who have never gone ice fishing are encouraged to attend. A free ice-fishing clinic for all ages will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All bait and equipment will be provided.

New this year, hot breakfast sandwiches will be available beginning at 5 a.m. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and continues to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 the day of the event at the Wilson Lake boat launch area. Tickets are also available in advance at Shelly’s Hometown Market, Backwoods Bait and Tackle in Chesterville, Wilton Hardware in Wilton and Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay.

The first 50 youths to arrive to the registration shack with a ticket on the day of the event will get a free grab bag full of items.

Many door prizes will be given away, including a 10-inch Eskimo gas auger. All youth registrations (ages 15 and under) will be included in a drawing for a lifetime fishing license donated by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Other prizes include fishing and outdoor gear and gift certificates from area businesses. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Adult fishing prizes will be awarded in three categories: Brook trout, togue and salmon. First place is an Eskimo QuickFish 3i shelter; second place, XL jet sled with hitch and cover; third, two-person tree stand.

Youth prizes include a boxed set of Max-traps for the heaviest fish. Other categories will get a Loring pack basket, with a 25-inch Max-trap and bait pail. There will be a special prize for smallest fish (no bait fish).

The weigh-in for fish ends at 4 p.m. All prizes will be announced and awarded beginning at 4:15 p.m.

In addition to the breakfast sandwiches, food concessions will include french fries, grilled hot dogs and bottled water. Souvenir hats will be available for sale.

The derby is held in memory of Michael J. Rowe, 36, of South Paris who was killed Feb. 13, 2014, in a woods accident. He was born in Farmington, graduated from Mt. Blue High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information, phone Jaci Maxham at 207-491-0780.

