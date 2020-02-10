DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know what time they open the doors for walkers at the Auburn Mall? — No name, no town

ANSWER: Although the stores in the mall don’t open for shopping until 10 a.m. (Closing is at 9 p.m. with Sundays hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) walkers can arrive earlier. The doors are open at 8 a.m. from Monday through Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sundays. There was an article in the Sun Journal on Feb. 26, 2018 about dedicated walkers who have returned year after year to the mall, leaving the worry of slipping on the ice behind. Those of us who aren’t snowbirds and stick out the winter here are very fortunate to have a warm, well-lit place to go. Take a walking buddy with you and have a great time. Your letter has inspired me to get motivated and not use inclement weather as an excuse to blow off my daily exercise.

The mall office number is 786-2977 if you have any other questions.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw an ad in the paper recently stating that the newspaper route in Auburn will only be six days a week with no Monday delivery. Am I reading it wrong or will we all stop getting papers on Monday, March 2? Thanks for any information you can give me about this. — No name, no town

ANSWER: To preserve newsroom jobs, the Sun Journal and three other newspapers will discontinue Monday (only) print editions starting March 2. The full story, written by J. Craig Anderson of the Portland Press Herald, was published on Jan. 3.

Beginning March 2, all content will be digital only and you will still receive your print edition the rest of the week. Go to Visit SunJournal.com/connect to connect your current subscription for digital access. There is an opportunity to get help in person at the Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon and from 1-2 p.m.

For assistance by phone and for questions about this new development, call 784-3555 Monday through Friday.

The Sun Journal staff wants to make this as easy as possible for everyone. I have been involved with this publication for nearly 24 years and believe me when I say they are all working diligently to keep their customers as satisfied as they possibly can during these rapidly changing times.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does the Lions Club still collect eyeglasses? If so, could you please list locations near the Lewiston/Auburn area? Thank you for a most interesting and useful column. — No name, Turner

ANSWER: I looked on the Lions Club website and found drop-offs for glasses in Yarmouth at the Hannaford pharmacy counter at 756 US Rt. 1, Insight EyeCare 26 School St., Merrill Memorial Library at 215 Main Street, Bayview Dental Associates (Front Entrance): 247 Portland St., and at the Recycling and Transfer Station Book Shed at 659 East Main Street. Maine Optometry at 407 US Rt 1 in Freeport also accepts used glasses.

Check out the local Walmart Vision Center as well. Some stores participate in the Lions Club program. Readers, please let us know about other spots.

