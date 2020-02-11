AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library.

The program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series, “Yankees and Strangers: The New England Town from 1636-1992,” begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the library and continues for four more sessions with a meeting each month through June 29.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: “Yankees and Strangers Anthology,” by various authors; “A New England Childhood” by Lucy Larcom; “Amoskeag — Life and Work in a New Factory City,” by LTamara Hareven; “Making Refuge,” by Catherine Besteman; and “3 Nations Anthology.” Thanks to the Maine Humanities Council, the discussions will be led by Bates College associate professor of history Joseph Hall.

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, to register and come in to pick up the first book of the series.

« Previous

Next »