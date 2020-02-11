The Heather Pierson Band will celebrate ‘Mardi Gras’ at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.

Conway’s Heather Pierson and her band — Davy Sturtevant, strings/cornet; Shawn Nadeau, upright and electric basses; Craig Bryan, drums and percussion; joined by special guests Mike Sakash on reeds and George Wiese on trombone — will bring the sounds of New Orleans to life in a very special show. Pierson’s latest CD, “Lines and Spaces,” features impeccable performances from this local Mount Washington Valley all-star band, and this concert will highlight her original songs plus some spicy Crescent City favorites. SMAC’s owner Carol Noonan says of Heather: “She is a local treasure and a national troubadour. We are so happy she is coming back, in this fitting night that supports out local music program.”

Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school whose mission is to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education and by offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area. As the new owner and resident of the Bolduc Block in downtown Conway Village, which houses the Majestic Theatre, Mountain Top Music is now in the process of revitalizing and utilizing the entire property, returning it to its former glory — and, more importantly, to its role as a community gathering place for Conway and a vibrant center for performing arts activity.

Tickets are $30 and are available through www.stonemountainartscenter.com. More artist info can be found at www.heatherpierson.com, and more info about Mountain Top Music can be found at www.mountaintopmusic.org.

