LEWISTON – Theresa Labbe, 84, of Schooner Estates in Auburn died Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born in Madawaska on Feb. 5, 1936, a daughter of the late Lucian and Medora (Morin) Pelletier. She graduated from Ave Maria Academy in 1950 and Saint Dominic Regional High School in 1954.

She was married to Romeo Labbe, the love of her life, on Oct. 13, 1956 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston. They immediately settled in Springfield, Mass. They purchased their first home in Enfield, Conn. in 1960. In 1972 they bought a home in Cheshire, Conn. and remained there until they moved to Schooner Estates in Auburn in 2008. She was a member of the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul. She enjoyed doing crafts and playing pinochle with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Romeo; and her children, Nancy and Mark; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa’s honor to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous