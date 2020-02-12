Happy Valentine’s Day to all my readers! The traditional day of love is a celebration for children as well as adults. Teaching the meaning of love to your family is more valuable than any gift you can buy in a store. Make these cookies with those you love and have a marvelous Valentine’s Day celebration! Bon Appetit!
Valentine Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ¼ cups flour
2 teaspoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup sugar( for rolling, optional)
1/3 cup raspberry jam
Prepare:
1. In a large bowl beat butter by hand or with a mixer.
2. Scrape down sides of the bowl and add sugar and mix.
3. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract, mix.
4. In a separate bowl whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt.
5. Add dry ingredients to wet and mix. This dough is very dry.
6. Roll out tablespoon size cookies, dip into sugar (optional) and place on cookie sheet.
7. Use your thumb to indent the centers of the cookies.
8. Transfer cookie sheet to the refrigerator and turn on the oven to 375 degrees. When the oven is ready remove the cookies for the fridge and bake for 11 minutes.
9. Once cooked, let cool. Add raspberry jam to the thumbprint cookies. Voila! Red is the favorite of Valentine’s Day!
