MEXICO — Lt. Joe Bruns has been named the 2019 George Downs Memorial Firefighter of the Year. He was named in 2010 and 2014 also.
The award recognizes a member of the Mexico Fire Department whose contributions exceed typical duties. The recipient is voted on by the membership.
Bruns was presented with the honor by Chief Richard Jones at the department’s annual meeting Feb. 4.
The award was started in 1991 by Chief Gary Wentzell, in memory of his father-in-law, a longtime member of the department.
