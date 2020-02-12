WILTON – Frank Lorin Harris, 81, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Wilton, the son of Albert Ross Harris and Florence Austin Harris Bickford. After high school at Wilton Academy, he was drafted into the army for two years. In his younger years, he was an avid ice skater, and enjoyed snowmobiling. Frank could do anything he set his mind to; carpentry, mechanics, and mostly over the road truck driving. He spent years in the Bangor area, where he became a Mason and joined the Anah Shrine Temple. He became a chanter, then went on to be a clown, known as Kaboom. He was a member of the American Legion and the Lions Club. He had many friends and there’s nothing he wouldn’t do if they needed help.Returning to Wilton, in 2000, he married Joyce, who has lovingly put up with him ever since. She often accompanied him on the truck. They spent many summers camping at Dummer’s Beach in Weld, and were on a bowling league. They enjoyed spending time with their blended family. Frank also loved their dog, Buddy, taking him everywhere he went.Frank is survived by his loving wife, Joyce J. Harris; his children, Sammie Angel of Dixfield, Jim Harris of Kennebunk, and their families; brother, Albert “Buster” Harris, sisters, April Grant, Phyllis Mason, and Sharon Carter; three grandchildren, Jessica, Hunter, and Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Albert “Cliff”, Leslie, and Calvin Harris. His celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., on April 18, 2020, at the Wilton Lions Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

