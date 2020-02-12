Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will campaign in Maine this week with stops in Portland and Hallowell.

Gabbard, a U.S. representative from Hawaii, is among 12 Democrats qualified to be on the ballot in Maine’s presidential primary March 3.

Four of those candidates — Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick— have since ended their campaigns.

Gabbard will be at Luther Bonney Hall at the University of Southern Maine in Portland for an event at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to her campaign website.

She will also host a town hall event in Hallowell at Maple Hill Farm Inn on Sunday at 5 p.m.

