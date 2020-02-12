WILTON — Members of the Wilton Historical Society are hoping a community grant through the Maine Bicentennial Commission will help fund a historical walking tour of the town.

Richard Corey, member of the historical society, asked for and received support for the project from the Board of Selectpersons Tuesday, Feb. 4.

“It has been in my thoughts over the years to do a walking tour,” Corey said. “I’ve been to several walking tours and I love the photographs and the history.”

The proposed project would include “six or seven” interactive panels with photographs and written history. Locations could include Bass Park, the outlet of Wilson Lake, Monument Square, Kineowatha Park and the parking lot of Wilton United Methodist Church.

“We are still thinking about where we are going to place them,” he said. “We want them to draw attention to our history and to downtown. We want the panels to be a place where people can learn about us and want to come back.”

The walking tour would take no more than an hour to complete, he said.

The deadline for the third and final round of grant funding is June 1. In all, $375,000 in grants will be awarded to “support the interests, needs, and creativity of citizens and communities throughout Maine as they plan local commemorations of the Bicentennial,” according to the Maine 200 website.

Corey said the application would be for “roughly a $10,000 grant.”

The cost of each panel is approximately $2,000 he said.

“I am seeking a letter of support from the board, willingness to put the panels on town property and help with the installation of the project,” he said.

He stated he was also seeking support from other potential partners for prep work and installation to be used as leverage for the grant.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said he thought the project was a great idea. “Farmington has one and I’ve walked it,” he said.

The panels would include historical information about industry, prominent people, events and more, Corey said.

“I like passing on my knowledge of some of the historical information of this area,” he said.

The board was unanimous in its support of the project.

“The more I read about the history of this town, the more fascinating it becomes,” said Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: