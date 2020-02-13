The Telstar MS Boys Varsity Basketball team Traveled to Mt. Valley on Wednesday, January 22 to play a very intense game. Telstar was down 29-21 at the half, but picked up the pace in the 3rd quarter to go up by 10 points and never looked back to win 56-48. Keenan Sparks scored an impressive 30 points, while Gavinn Martin added 8 points and Mason Hamel tossed in 6 points. Team defence improved in the second half. The team improved to 10-1 for the season.
The Telstar MS Boys Varsity Basketball team Traveled to Buckfield for the final game of the regular season on Thursday, January 23 to win 73-37. Keenan Sparks scored 16 points, Kimball Coolidge scored 8 points, Jace Meece added 6 points, and David Tripp added 5 points. A balance scoring attack and defensive improvements were keys to the game. Telstar Boys finished the season 11-1 to earn first place in upcoming tournament. The Rebels will take on Monmouth or Dirigo on Thursday, January 30 at 3:30 at Telstar.
The Telstar MS Boys Basketball team won their first playoff game 70-48 to advanced to the next game against Winthrop at home. Keenan Sparks lead the team with 29 points, while Gavinn Martin added 12 points, Mason Hamel tossed in 7 points, and Cruse Kimball scored 6 points. Improved second half defense and even quarter scoring were keys to the team win.
Congratulations Team – Coach O’Connor and Coach Pelletier
