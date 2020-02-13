Dharma Damon joined Damon Accounting, PA In January. She is an honors student, graduating from Telstar Middle/High School in 2016. Dharma has been training with us for some time and is looking forward to meeting you. She lives in Norway with her fiance Christian Brown.
