PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, with award winning photographer Trish Logan. Her lecture is titled “Photographing Flowers – Learn The “FUNdamentals”. Attendees are invited to bring a charged smartphone or camera to try out the photography techniques outlined in the lecture.

Logan has won both bronze and silver medals at the Professional Photographer’s of America’s International Photographic Competition. Her most recent medal was for flower photographs taken locally. She operates the Main Street, Norway, studio Photography by Trish Logan. She is known as a portrait photographer, an author and a speaker. She has both Master Photographer and Craftsman Photographer degrees.

The program will begin at 4 pm upstairs in the historic Tribou home at 97 Main Street, South Paris, where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 pm. The tea and program are free and open to the public but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the first of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, please call the garden at 743-8820 or check the garden’s facebook page for a cancellation.

