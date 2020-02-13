BETHEL — Changes are coming to Bethel’s more than 60-year-old event, “Molly Ockett Day,” starting with its name.

As part of the Chamber of Commerce’s effort to re-brand the celebrated day, the third weekend in July will now be known as “Summerfest.”

At a February 3 selectboard meeting, Outreach and Development Director at the Chamber of Commerce Robin Zinchuk said the chamber will be collaborating with the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum on a series of events it will host on the Friday leading into “Summerfest.” Zinchuk also said the chamber has reached out to local businesses and nonprofits to see if they would have interest in participating.

“We want it to be inclusive of other surrounding events,” Zinchuk said.

The chamber plans to focus on local food and craft vendors and activities for kids, as well as family and class reunions.

“Molly Ockett Day has always been an informal community homecoming, and we want to keep that spirit alive as we plan for the future of Bethel’s big summer event,” said Jessie Perkins, Executive Director of the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce.

The theme of Summerfest will center around Maine’s bicentennial, according to Zinchuk. This year also marks 200 years since the discovery of tourmaline in Maine, which will be highlighted by the MMGM.

More information will be available in coming weeks.

In other news, the board unanimously approved reimbursing resident Mark Bennett $500 after his antique lamp post was damaged by a town sidewalk plow in December on Mechanic Street. Bennett requested $500 for the damages.

Selectman Pete Southam looked at prices online and said Bennett’s request was in line with the other prices.

Bennett said the lamp is more than 100 years old and cannot be replaced.

Selectmen also unanimously approved Keel J. Hood CPA of Fairfield as their new auditor. Hood was one of two companies that submitted an auditing proposal.

« Previous

filed under: