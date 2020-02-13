BRONX, N.Y. – Lucienne Gilberte Maillet, 85, of White Plains N.Y. died Sunday Jan. 19, 2020 from complications due to pneumonia. She was born in Lewiston on April 16, 1934, the daughter of Leon and Alice Thibault. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952 and Bates College in 1956 where she met her husband, Daniel Joseph Maillet. They were married in July 1956 and lived in Yokosuka, Japan, Hawaii and Washington D.C. where her husband served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

She was a highly educated lady, who earned Master’s degrees in Education, Library Science and Business; and a Doctorate from Columbia University in Library Science. Her long career included stints as an elementary and high school teacher and librarian. She was a college professor and Dean of Palmer School of Library and Information Science at Long Island University for almost 25 years. Lucienne was a caring, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Her husband died in 1994 and she continued to stay quite active in education and in her community of Manhasset, N.Y. In later years, she was an avid traveler and enjoyed touring the world with her son’s family and her twin brother, Lucien Thibault.

Lucienne is survived by her son, Daniel Maillet Jr. (wife, Dorothy); her grandchildren, Christie and Matt; and her twin brother, Lucien Thibault.

She will be interred with her beloved husband at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine during the summer.

