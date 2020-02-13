Olympia SnowWoman was more than 122 feet tall, had a diameter of 125 feet and consisted of 13,000,000 pounds of snow. Courtesy of the Bethel Chamber of Commerce

REGION — Bethel’s record for tallest snow person in the world has been broken in Austria.

“Riesi” the snowman came in at just under 125 feet (124.8), according to msn.com, beating Olympia SnowWoman’s record of 122 feet, 1 inch.

Olympia became the world’s tallest snow person in 2008, surpassing Bethel’s “Angus, King of the Mountain’s” world record of 113 feet, seven inches in 1999.

According to msn.com, the duo that built “Riesi” hope that the snowman will still be standing in the summer.

Olympia SnowWoman lasted until almost August of 2008.

