REGION — Bethel’s record for tallest snow person in the world has been broken in Austria.
“Riesi” the snowman came in at just under 125 feet (124.8), according to msn.com, beating Olympia SnowWoman’s record of 122 feet, 1 inch.
Olympia became the world’s tallest snow person in 2008, surpassing Bethel’s “Angus, King of the Mountain’s” world record of 113 feet, seven inches in 1999.
According to msn.com, the duo that built “Riesi” hope that the snowman will still be standing in the summer.
Olympia SnowWoman lasted until almost August of 2008.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Puerto Rico disaster relief potluck set
-
Advertiser Democrat
RSU 16 upcoming opportunities
-
Advertiser Democrat
Credit Union accepting applications for scholarships
-
Advertiser Democrat
Pet of the Week: Tigger
-
Advertiser Democrat
Healthy Cooking for the Whole Family