Natalie Lewis, 5, helps her father, Andrew Lewis, dig out from Thursday's snowfall in Auburn. The pre-kindergarten student at Walton Elementary School had the day to help since school was canceled for her sixth snow day of the school year. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Butch LeBlanc clears snow from his driveway in Auburn on Thursday. "I like it," said LeBlanc, 77. "All my friends in Florida are missing out on this." Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Tyson Aube, 7, helps his father, Matthew Aube, shovel snow from in front of Beal's Cleaners in Auburn on Thursday. Matthew Aube, 36, said he started working at the laundromat when he was 16 and in high school. "I played in a lot of bands back then and the owners worked around my schedule," said Aube. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Natalie Lewis, 5, helps her father, Andrew Lewis, and mother, Cassandra Lewis, dig out from Thursday's snowfall in Auburn. The pre-kindergarten student at Walton Elementary School had the day to help since school was canceled for her sixth snow day of the school year. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal