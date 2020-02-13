BETHEL — Puerto Rico hurricane relief will be described Friday, Feb. 28 at West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel. The potluck supper will be at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 6:45 p.m.

Four members of the church community went to Puerto Rico and will report on the repair work done in Puerto Rico. Tim LeConey, Bruce Pierce, Jan Whitworth and Jane Chandler will discuss the repair work done to roofs damaged by Hurricane Maria in August of 2017. In addition, they will discuss ongoing needs to the area, including earthquake complications in the southwest section of Puerto Rico.

No charge for the potluck supper. Bring a dish to share. The talk will be following the meal. Donations for ongoing work in Puerto Rico.

