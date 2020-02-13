MECHANIC FALLS — Babysitter Certification with Michel Vining, AEMT, EMD, I/C. Youth ages 12 and up will learn about developmental stages, bottle-feeding, diaper changing, safety, first aid, and age appropriate activities. Includes AHA Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid, CPR and AED use for the adult child and infant. Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Registration deadline is March 5). $80.

Computer Classes: From computer basics and typing to Microsoft applications and Google, Christine O’Donnell has a variety of computer classes designed to meet your personal and workforce needs. Classes range from $50-$75 per session. New sessions start on 2/26 and 3/18. Visit our website or call for more details.

Fitness Classes: Want to try Yoga, Tai Chi or Fit to 5K? Visit our website or call for more information!

Knitters’ Night Out with Patricia Demers. Bring your work-in-progress and join other knitting enthusiasts on Thursday evenings! If you know how to knit but would like to learn more or would like help with a project, this group is for you. Experienced knitters who enjoy sharing and socializing with others are also welcome to join. Thursdays through June 11, 6-8 p.m. when school is in session. Registration: $5 monthly. Start anytime or drop in!

Notary Public with Suzette Moulton. This two-session class will guide you through the process of how to become a notary. After reviewing the handbook for homework, we will answer questions and complete the application and open-book test. Leave with a completed application ready to be certified by your town clerk. Thursdays, March 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m. Registration: $25, includes handbook & materials.

Nurturing Discipline and Managing Stress. Community Educator, Jennifer Leonard, will cover the importance of implementing nurturing discipline skills in order to help children learn from their mistakes and/or behaviors in a positive teaching manner. Learn and build skills to manage winter blues – or the demands of everyday life. Children have stress too! Learn ways to help them manage it, both now and in the future! Tuesday, March 24, 2-5 p.m. FREE, but you must pre-register.

Reusable Shopping Bags with Cathy Corbett of Oxford Mill End Store. After Earth Day in April, shoppers can be charged for recycled bags. Be prepared for all your shopping needs by making your own fabric bag! You will need a sewing machine, fabric, machine thread and scissors. A complete detailed list will be provided upon registration. Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m. Registration: $9.

Invest in your future! Finish high school, explore a new career or prepare for college.

We offer Career Exploration, College Preparation, Diploma Classes and HiSET testing. Begin anytime.

All classes are held at our Learning Center, 129 Elm Street, Mechanic Falls. Registration may be completed online at http://mechanicfalls.maineadulted.org, by mail at PO Box 129, Mechanic Falls ME 04256, in person at 129 Elm Street, or by calling 345-3217.

