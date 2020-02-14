100 Years Ago 1920

Chase Hall promises to be crowded for the Stanton Banquet scheduled for Friday of this week, when the Bates Alumni of Maine will enjoy their first contact with the new Bates president, Dr. Clifton D. Gray of Chicago. Harry W. Rowe, who is receiving the reservations for the banquet, says “that the attendance should exceed all records for the Stanton club. He has had them from as far away as Pittsfield and Belfast and all thru this half of the state. Reservations can be made up to Thursday night, Chase will accommodate five hundred, but the earlier the better, as the caterer must know by Thursday night how many he will have to set for. Governor Milliken, Bates ‘07, will be an honored guest and speaker.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Two Lisbon Road service station proprietors were engaged Friday night in a “gas war” which attracted customers like bees buzz to honey. Involved were the Aroostook Farm Store and the nearby, Interstate 95 Service Station. “Just a little competition thing,” said a spokesman at the Aroostook Farm Store. Both places had dropped the price of regular grade gasoline to 20 cents. What was high test going for? “I can’t see the sign from here,” said the spokesman who wouldn’t give his name. Business was booming at both places.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Bakerstown Historical Society will meet Feb. 25 at the Poland library. Mrs. Carol Piper will speak on Poland Spring Folks. No library fines will be accepted at the Mechanic Falls public library during February and March, Persons with overdue books should return them and if they are returned during the hours the library is open they should be left on a table in the library hallway.

