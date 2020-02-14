AUBURN – Elizabeth L. Taylor, 91, a resident of East Livermore, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 1, 1928 in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of John A. Larson and Ida A. (Berg) Larson.

Elizabeth was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Worcester in 1946. She was confirmed in a Lutheran Church in Worcester at the age of 13 and placed her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior.

She married her husband of 69 years, Henry D. Taylor, at Beacon Hill in Boston on June 30, 1950. Elizabeth devoted her time caring for her family and home.

An avid lover of cats and dogs, she often told the story of how her life was saved when she was three years old when a collie dog named Prince pushed her out of the way of a speeding car. She also enjoyed walking, snow-shoeing, gardening, wildlife, and the outdoors. She was a wonderful cook, and her pizzas were one of her signature foods enjoyed by many.

Born of Swedish parents, she was a Swede through and through and had many stories of the life of her ancestors both in Sweden and after they immigrated to America. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit her children across the country, often in the single-engine airplane that he flew. She loved going to public suppers at different grange halls and churches.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Taylor of East Livermore; three daughters, Susan Wiley and husband Michael of Manchester, Mich., Sally Taylor and husband Brian Kamine of Rolling Hills, Calif., and Catherine Taylor of East Livermore, two sons, Clifton Taylor and wife Jaye of Hemet, Calif., and John Taylor and wife Bernadette of Amman, Jordan; six grandchildren, Erin and Anne Wiley, Benjamin and Sara Kamine, Brandi Sullivan and Angela Meyers; four great-grandchildren, Joshua and Shane Bruley and Taylor and Savannah Meyers.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Shannon Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine; Interment at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired, contributions may be made to:

Hospice House of

Androscoggin

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210