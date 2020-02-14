LYNNWOOD, Wash. – George Vincent Warren, 99, a resident of Lynnwood, Wash., formerly of Livermore Falls, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 at Manor Care in Lynnwood, Wash. Vinnie was born April 19, 1920 in Livermore Falls, the son of the late Edwin and Grace (Richards) Warren. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School and served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Rose (Marsello) of 73 years; son George B. and wife Holly of Carnation, Wash., daughters, Kerry Gagne and husband Robert of Lynnwood, Wash., and Deborah Cote and husband Tim of Livermore; three grandchildren; three grandstepchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by one sister, Geraldine Bryant and two brothers, Richard and Robert Warren.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

No services will be held at this time. Washington arrangements by A Sacred Moment, 1910 120th Place SE, Suite 102, Everett, WA 98208.

Local arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

Charitable contributions may be made in George’s “Vinnie” memory to the Alzheimer’s Fund ([email protected])