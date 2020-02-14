SKIING

RUMFORD — Alex Hemingway of Mt. Abram won the Mountain Valley Conference boys freestyle championship, held at Black Mountain Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a time of 13:14.2.

Cam Walters, also of Mt. Abram (13:52.9), held off Spruce Mountain’s Abrahm Geisininger (13:59.1) for second. Two more Mt. Abram skiers Chandler Rollins and Jeff Warnock, rounded out the top five.

Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd (17:45.7) placed third in the girls’ race.

Alice MacKay of Mt. Abram placed fifth in the MVC girls giant slalom championship.

In the MVC boys giant slalom race Mt. Abram’s Sullivan Butler (2:04.52) had to settle for third place after finishing just behind Spruce Mountain’s Jack Gilbert’s time of 2:04.48.

