SKIING
RUMFORD — Alex Hemingway of Mt. Abram won the Mountain Valley Conference boys freestyle championship, held at Black Mountain Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a time of 13:14.2.
Cam Walters, also of Mt. Abram (13:52.9), held off Spruce Mountain’s Abrahm Geisininger (13:59.1) for second. Two more Mt. Abram skiers Chandler Rollins and Jeff Warnock, rounded out the top five.
Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd (17:45.7) placed third in the girls’ race.
Alice MacKay of Mt. Abram placed fifth in the MVC girls giant slalom championship.
In the MVC boys giant slalom race Mt. Abram’s Sullivan Butler (2:04.52) had to settle for third place after finishing just behind Spruce Mountain’s Jack Gilbert’s time of 2:04.48.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Blue Middle School honor roll
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Cougar Clash Cheering Invitational Feb. 16
-
The Franklin Journal
Buttons for babes
-
The Franklin Journal
Maine moose permit lottery open