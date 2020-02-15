SOUTH PARIS – Following a long bout with COPD, John R. Davis, 87, of South Paris, a Naval retiree and Gold Star father, boarded the Feb. 10, 2020, 7:14 a.m. sky train bound for St. Peter’s Junction out beyond Orion to be met and escorted by his beloved Lady Yoshiko and two of their sons to the Daimyo Koyama retreat in the Kannon of Ofuna’s Garden for eternal rest. Born in Locke’s Mills, Oct. 19, 1932, the son of Owen and Bertha Lawrence Bartlett Davis. He is survived by two sons, Paul and wife Diane of Auburn, son William of South Paris, a daughter, Kei Malone and husband Robert of Charlemont, Mass.; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Kimball of Rumford, sisters-in-law, Lady Kishiko Ito and Lady Ishiko Kasai and their husbands of Yokohama, Japan; many nieces and nephews here and in Japan; a bevy of beautiful bingo bunnies at area venues, and a special friend, Madame Bianca Phang Phang of Island Pond, Vt. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Lady Yoshiko in 2004; son, SP4 James, USA, in 1976, son, Frederick in 1983; his parents; two sisters, Mary Hazelton and Betty Hollis, brothers-in-law, Maynard Hazelton, Wilmon Hollis, Donald Kimball and a sister-in-law, Lady Toshiko Chida and husband Aichi.A memorial celebration of life will be held this spring, time and date to be determined.The full obituary written by John can be viewed by visiting the Chandler Funeral Homes web page at www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. At his request in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make donations,make them to Beacon Hospice 245 Center Street Suite 10A Auburn, ME 04210 who offered many comforts to John and his family during his illness.

