NORWAY – Robert D. Pope, 89, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at home, with family by his side. He was born July 16, 1930 in South Paris to Dearborn and Bessey (Hersey) Pope.

He was a graduate of South Paris High School class of 1950. Robert attended Hanson’s Barber School in Lewiston, and was a barber in Norway for over 35 years. He was an active member of Norway/Paris Fish and Game, Waterford Fish and Game, Norway Trackers Snowmobile Club, Weary Club, Swinging Bears Square Dance, and Oxford Hills Photo Club. He also played drums for the Comet Band.

Robert enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in various sports. He also loved dancing, hunting, fishing, camping, and photography. He had a passion for traveling and has visited all but one of the states. Some of his favorite memories included his snowmobiling trips to Yellowstone, salmon fishing in Alaska, and spending time in Wilson Mills with his friends.

Robert always had a joke, or new story to tell. A few of us were even “Blessed” by the Pope.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mildred Pope; two stepchildren, James Tibbetts Jr. and Vicki King; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Dearborn, mother Bessey; brother Ronald, sister Florence, and his twin brother, Richard.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Kieliszek and his staff at Oxford Hills Internal Medicine. Androscoggin Hospice, and Beacon Hospice for their compassion and quality of care shown to our loved one in this difficult time. You were always a phone call away, and willing to help.

A graveside service will be held on May 15, 2020 at Riverside Annex Cemetery, South Paris at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to

Beacon Hospice

245 Center Street, #10a

Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous