The following records were broken in Portland in 2019 for the specific day noted:
January
No records set or tied
February
Feb. 5: 62 degrees — warmest high temperature
Feb. 5: 46 degrees — warmest average temperature
Feb. 8: 40 degrees — warmest average temperature
Feb. 13: 6 degrees — smallest temperature range
March
March 15: 39 degrees — warmest low temperature
April
April 20: 52 degrees — warmest low temperature
April 20: 7 degrees — smallest temperature range
May
May 2: 3 degrees — smallest temperature range (tied with 2016)
May 14: 45 degrees — coolest high temperature
May 14: 42 degrees — coolest average temperature
June
June 3: 3 degrees — smallest temperature range (tied with 1990 and 1944)
July: Warmest month on record with an average temperature of 73.1 degrees (tied with July 1876)
July 20: 71 degrees — warmest low temperature
July 21: 76 degrees — warmest low temperature
July 21: 85 degrees — warmest average temperature (tied with 2011 and 1977)
August
Aug. 17: 6 degrees — smallest temperature range
Aug. 21: 1.91 inches rain — most precipitation
September: 3rd driest September on record with .42 inches of rain
Sept. 20: 39 degrees — greatest temperature range
Sept. 23: 89 degrees — warmest high temperature
Sept. 23: 68 degrees — warmest low temperature (tied with 1970)
Sept. 23: 79 degrees — warmest average temperature
October
Oct. 23: 1.74 inches rain — most precipitation (tied with 1970 and 1956)
Oct. 31: 55 degrees — warmest low temperature
November: 6th coldest November on record with a 35.7 degree average temperature
Nov. 8: 36 degrees — coolest high temperature (tied with 1992 and 1959)
Nov. 12: 33 degrees — coolest high temperature
Nov. 12: 26 degrees — coolest average temperature
Nov. 13: 27 degrees — coolest high temperature
Nov. 13: 21 degrees — coolest average temperature
Nov. 20: 5 degrees — smallest temperature range
December: 4th wettest December on record with 8.27 inches of precipitation (melted)
Dec. 9: 45 degrees — warmest average temperature
Dec. 10: 58 degrees — warmest high temperature (tied with 2008)
Dec. 10: 41 degrees — warmest low temperature
Dec. 10: 50 degrees — warmest average temperature
Dec. 14: 46 degrees — warmest average temperature (tied with 2006)
Dec. 14: 3.40 inches rain — most precipitation
