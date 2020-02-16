<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The following records were broken in Portland in 2019 for the specific day noted:

January

No records set or tied

February

Feb. 5: 62 degrees — warmest high temperature

Feb. 5: 46 degrees — warmest average temperature

Feb. 8: 40 degrees — warmest average temperature

Feb. 13: 6 degrees — smallest temperature range

March

March 15: 39 degrees — warmest low temperature

April

April 20: 52 degrees — warmest low temperature

April 20: 7 degrees — smallest temperature range

May

May 2: 3 degrees — smallest temperature range (tied with 2016)

May 14: 45 degrees — coolest high temperature

May 14: 42 degrees — coolest average temperature

June

June 3: 3 degrees — smallest temperature range (tied with 1990 and 1944)

July: Warmest month on record with an average temperature of 73.1 degrees (tied with July 1876)

July 20: 71 degrees — warmest low temperature

July 21: 76 degrees — warmest low temperature

July 21: 85 degrees — warmest average temperature (tied with 2011 and 1977)

August

Aug. 17: 6 degrees — smallest temperature range

Aug. 21: 1.91 inches rain — most precipitation

September: 3rd driest September on record with .42 inches of rain

Sept. 20: 39 degrees — greatest temperature range

Sept. 23: 89 degrees — warmest high temperature

Sept. 23: 68 degrees — warmest low temperature (tied with 1970)

Sept. 23: 79 degrees — warmest average temperature

October

Oct. 23: 1.74 inches rain — most precipitation (tied with 1970 and 1956)

Oct. 31: 55 degrees — warmest low temperature

November: 6th coldest November on record with a 35.7 degree average temperature

Nov. 8: 36 degrees — coolest high temperature (tied with 1992 and 1959)

Nov. 12: 33 degrees — coolest high temperature

Nov. 12: 26 degrees — coolest average temperature

Nov. 13: 27 degrees — coolest high temperature

Nov. 13: 21 degrees — coolest average temperature

Nov. 20: 5 degrees — smallest temperature range

December: 4th wettest December on record with 8.27 inches of precipitation (melted)

Dec. 9: 45 degrees — warmest average temperature

Dec. 10: 58 degrees — warmest high temperature (tied with 2008)

Dec. 10: 41 degrees — warmest low temperature

Dec. 10: 50 degrees — warmest average temperature

Dec. 14: 46 degrees — warmest average temperature (tied with 2006)

Dec. 14: 3.40 inches rain — most precipitation

« Previous

Next »

filed under: