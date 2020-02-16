NEW GLOUCESTER — The Gray New Gloucester Development Corporation, in cooperation with the towns of Gray and New Gloucester, will welcome John Crane, general manager of the Portland Food Coop, to its Business Summit 2020.

The summit, which is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at NU Brewing at 437 Lewiston Road, will also provide a showcase for local businesses to promote their products and services.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking, appetizers, NU brews for purchase and the business showcase.

Crane has been with the coop since its inception and will be sharing his experience, tips and advice for communities looking to start a food coop.

Local businesses interested in space at the event should contact [email protected] to reserve space. Space is limited and on a first come, first served basis.

The event is free to Gray-New Gloucester residents and businesses, however, the caterer would like a headcount and the GNGDC asks that attendees RSVP by completing a form at gngdc.com/business-summit-2020 or by leaving a message at 657-2033. The final date for RSVPs and business showcase reservations is Feb. 27.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: