Christian Blomquist and Andrew Kurapov both scored the first of their two goals apiece late in the first period to break a tie and help the Twin City Thunder pull away for a 9-2 victory over the South Shore Kings in a USPHL NCDC game in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday.

Blomquist’s goal gave the Thunder the lead for good less than a minute after Kevin O’Keefe tied it at 1-1 for the Kings. Kurpov scored just under three minutes later, then made it 4-1 early in the second. Blomquist scored his second to make it 5-2 midway through the middle frame after Joey LaRossa had scored for South Shore.

Levente Keresztes also scored twice, while Oliver Rooth got the scoring going and Lucas Kucera and Martin Moioffer also lit the lamp. Jeromey Rancourt and Daniels Murnieks each had two assists, while Kurapov, Keresztes, Rooth, Kucera, Moioffer, Zach Egber, Andy Antiles and Greely product Andy Moore all had one apiece.

Alexander Kozic made 16 saves in the win, while Evan Szary stopped 26 of 31 shots and Eric Voloshin 18 of 22 for South Shore.

« Previous

filed under: