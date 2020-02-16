MONDAY, Feb. 17

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Presidents Day, public schools and government offices are closed.

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library conference room, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Meeting agenda includes awarding redevelopment bids for the former Martel Elementary School and ‘pump house’ at 49 Beech St., and approving the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON — Great Falls Forum, noon, Lewiston Public Library. Bates College professor Francis Eanes will discuss his research on Auburn’s agricultural zone, which was the subject of intense debate over the last year. The talk is titled, “Conflict, Consensus, and Community in the Future of Auburn’s Ag Zone.”

