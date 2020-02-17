TURNER — The second performance of the Cabin Fever Concert series from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, will feature the beautiful blend of Stan Keach and Julie Davenport.
Keach, a well-known, seasoned singer/songwriter, and member of the Sandy River Ramblers, has been inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, and his music, some of which he co-writes with his wife, has been recorded by many well known musicians.
Davenport is also a member of the Sandy River Ramblers, a district forester, and incredible singer and bass player. Her magical voice and singing about her love for the Maine landscape warms the heart. She also plays the stand-up bass.
Three more concerts follow: March 1: Kevin Libby, hopefully joined by his brother, Bryce, both crooners, and talented musicians from a musical family; March 15: The Grownups, Frank Coffin and Melinda Liberty will get toes tapping with their musical talents; and April 5: Hurry Down Sunshine, with Stan Davis and Brian Kavenauh, will serenade us warmly.
Music for Mavis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing communities together through music and the arts. This winter it is hosting five Sunday afternoon coffee house concerts. Denny Breau filled the house on Feb. 9.
Those attending are invited to bring cookies. Suggested donation for the event is $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.
