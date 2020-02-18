WINTHROP — Artist, educator and hiking enthusiast Chloë Rowse will speak about her solo thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Bailey Public Library. The event is the second in a 10-part series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that will explore outdoor recreation in Maine, and is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank. The series will run until October 2020.

Rowse is a certified Wilderness First Responder, licensed Maine Recreational Guide, and Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard. Last year, she solo thru-hiked the entire 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Rowse is the co-owner of Portland Rising, a woman’s professional Ultimate Frisbee team and Maine’s first ever woman’s professional sports team. She also coaches coed Ultimate Frisbee and runs several youth Ultimate Frisbee camps. In 2015, Rowse played on the US Women’s National Team at the World Ultimate Frisbee Championships. Rowse is a graduate of Maine Coast Waldorf School, Waynflete High School and Colorado College, where she double majored in education and studio art. She studied German, French, and Italian. She also studied Dutch while living in the Netherlands for a year.

The Bailey Public Library is located at 39 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. For more information, call (207) 377-8673 or visit baileylibrary.org.

