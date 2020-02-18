GARDINER – Capital City Improv will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center.

Using audience suggestions and interviews, Capital City Improv creates unique, on-the-spot comedy shows that live for one night only. Dennis Price, founder of Capital City Improv, studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater (formerly ImprovOlympic). While performing with IO house team Honeyslide, Dennis watched and worked with some of the best improvisers in Chicago. Since coming to Maine in 1998, Price has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher, and director. He worked with the Theater at Monmouth for 12 years, and he was also seen at the Penobscot Theater in Bangor and The Public Theater in Lewiston. During the summer, he performs with ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor.

Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show. Tickets are $16 for Adults, $14 for Seniors and $5 for Youth in advance. At the door the night of the show tickets are $19 for Adults, $17 for Seniors and $5 for Youth. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. or at (2070 582-7144 or by visiting their website at www.johnsonhall.org.

