RANGELEY — Ever since the announcement that Boston-based Arctaris Impact Fund, LP successfully closed the deal on the purchase of Saddleback Mountain on Jan. 31, Saddleback fans have been exchanging words of cheer to one another. Whether on social media or in person, the long awaited good news is a subject everyone continues to enjoy talking about.
A party to celebrate the good news was in order, but because Saddleback would not be able to get a food license fast enough, a community potluck supper was held Sunday evening.
Hundreds of Saddleback fans entrée platters and sweets donated by local restaurants and individuals. The festive crowd also danced to the live music of Indie-soul-Folk band Golden Oak. Afterward, the crowd continued to party outside, with views of the trails at a big bonfire.
Jim Quimby, Saddleback Mountain manager, said he knew the day would finally come when the sale was finalized.
“I just never gave up,” he said. “I couldn’t give up. I had to stay positive or I would have gone crazy,” he said.
A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of the purchase of a new high-speed detachable quad. Andy Shepard, CEO and general manager of Saddleback, said the new lift to replace the Rangeley lift would be three times faster, getting skiers up the slope in 4 minutes instead of to 11.
“We’ll be able to transport about 2,400 people up the mountain instead of 750, a real game changer,” he said.
