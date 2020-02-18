LIVERMORE — Selectpersons renewed junkyard/automobile graveyard permits for Richard Damon and Rodney Newman on Tuesday.

The two junkyards have operated for at least 15 years and are the only ones with permits.

Damon operates his business on Route 108, the Boothby Road. Newman’s is on Newman Road.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said Code Enforcement Officer Travis Tardif inspected both facilities and favored the renewals.

In other business, the 2020-21 budget packets were distributed. The first workshop with selectpersons and the Budget Committee is Wednesday, March 11, at a time to be determined.

The board also reviewed six applications for the part-time code enforcement officer and plumbing inspector position. The deadline for applications was 4 p.m. Tuesday. Two applicants will be interviewed to start, Byron said after the meeting.

Tardif, who also serves as the plumbing inspector, resigned earlier this month.

Byron said time constraints, from working full-time at the paper mill in Jay and raising a young family, were Tardif’s main reasons for stepping down. She said he will stay to help with the transition, expected to be completed before June.

