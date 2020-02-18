LEWISTON – Edna R. Webster, 87, a former resident of Greene, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born May 18, 1932 in East Winn, the daughter of Lester S. Rideout and Vienna M. (Bartlett) Rideout.

Edna was educated in the schools of Winn and Lincoln. She married Phillip E. Webster, Sr. on Dec. 7, 1951 in Sabattus. They shared 55 years together until his death in 2007. Edna worked in the local shoe shops and woolen mills, at Chick’s Orchards, I.G.A. and Paragon Glass.

She was an avid reader and talented seamstress and also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, needlework and jewelry making, most often gifting her creations to family members and friends. She had a great love for the outdoors, including fishing, bird watching and gardening. Her greatest love was taking care of her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Clement of Glendale, Ariz., Crystal Chase and her husband Leonard of Greene and Vienna Murry and her husband David of Iowa City, Iowa, her son, Blaine Webster of Auburn, a son-in-law, Leslie Diffin of Gladwin, Mich.; one brother, Jack Stewart and wife Darlene of Castle Hill, three sisters-in-law, Joanne Rideout of Lincoln, Phyllis Buys of Readfield, Irene Webster of Auburn; 19 grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Phillip Webster, Sr.; two sons, Bryan Webster and Philip Webster, Jr., a daughter, Deborah Diffin; three brothers, Stanley Fitzhugh, Carroll Rideout, Sr., Richard Rideout, and her sister, Kathleen Sipple.

Edna’s family wishes to thank the staffs of D’Youville Pavilion and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care.

Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

Celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Calling hour will be at 10-11 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Interment will be in the spring.

As much as she loved flowers, Edna asked that those of a mind to donate in her memory consider a gift to their local animal shelter.

