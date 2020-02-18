Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Michael Hamm, 26, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 7:15 p.m. Monday at 149 Pinewoods Road in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Shannon Hurd, 43, of Auburn, on a charge of theft and an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 9:09 p.m. Monday at 95 Spring St. in Lewiston.

• Weldon Poland, 36, of South Paris, on a charge of theft, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

• Whitney Chamberlain, 26, of South Paris, on a charge of theft, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

• Danielle Schultz, 35, of South Paris, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

• Lyle Wing, 36, of New Gloucester, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Street.

• Megan Swan, 35, of Bethel, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 11:49 a.m. Tuesday at Hobby Lobby.

Lewiston

• Bobby Goodwin, 44, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating without a license, 6 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street.

• Stephen Greenleaf, 66, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Glorida Ndayishimiye, 30, of Lewiston lost control of her vehicle, drove off Turner Street and struck a tree at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The 2011 Nissan owned by Delphin Sindayigaya of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jeremy J. Splude, 44, of Lisbon Falls and tractor-trailer driven by Stephen J. Dore, 64, of Auburn collided on Kittyhawk Avenue at 8:18 a.m. Thursday. Splude’s 2006 Ford and the 2006 Freightliner owned by Chapman Trucking of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ryan P. Miller, 24, of Raymond struck a utility pole on Hotel Road at a high rate of speed at 9:08 a.m. Thursday. The 2006 Ford owned by Jean’s Waterproofing Inc. was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Shane A. Kaherl, 49, of Jay backed into a vehicle driven by Jonathan T. Nadeau, 38, of Lewiston in the parking lot of KP’s Place on Center Street at 2:34 p.m. Friday. Kaherl’s 2011 Chevrolet received minor damage and Nadeau’s 2017 GMC received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Doris Morin, 71, of Lewiston and a vehicle driven by Joseph A. Rudebush, 30, of Auburn collided on Broad Street at 4:17 p.m. Friday. The 2011 Honda driven by Morin and owned by Gerard Morin of Lewiston received functional damage and the 2008 Ford driven by Rudebush and owned by City Cab Co. of Lewiston was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Steven A. Timberlake, 67, of Auburn backed into a parked vehicle owned by Anne S. McAllister of Lewiston in the parking lot of Great Falls Plaza at 5:01 p.m. Friday. Timberlake’s 2014 Honda received functional damage and McAllister’s 2019 GMC had no damage.

• A truck parked by Robert J. Ragan, 51, of Lewiston at BJ’s Wholesale Club began to roll away at 1:17 p.m. Sunday. Ragan told police he grabbed the steering wheel and tried to put the brake on but was dragged over an embankment. His truck struck a vehicle driven by Jose F. Leiva, 73, of Lewiston, who was stopped in traffic on Mount Auburn Avenue. Ragan’s 2008 Chevrolet received minor damage and the 2016 Toyota driven by Leiva and owned by Linda Leiva of Lewiston was towed.

