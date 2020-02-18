HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites artists to submit artwork to Art2020, the 25th annual juried show. Art2020 will be on view May 15-June 20 with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 15. Art2020 is open to all Maine artists and to any artist with a strong connection to Maine. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on April 1.

This year’s juror is Erin Hutton – an art advisor, curator, and founder of Erin Hutton Projects. For more than twenty years, she has immersed herself in the art world as an artist, educator, gallery director, curator, film production assistant, and designer. To read more about Erin Hutton please visit harlowgallery.org/annual-juried-show/juror/.

Original fine art in any media may be submitted, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics, installation and more. Each artist may submit up to three works of art, which must be the artist’s own original work created within the last three years. Art that has been previously exhibited at the Harlow is not eligible. All works entered must be original work by the submitting artist. Giclees and other reproductions are not eligible. For complete details please visit harlowgallery.org/art2020

The Harlow, located at 100 Water St., Hallowell, is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community since 1963. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are from 12-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. For more information, please visit harlowgallery.org or call (207) 622-3813.

