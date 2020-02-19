After a holiday dedicated to chocolate it’s time to get back on track and have a few salads this week. I was talking with my brother, Tommy, and we discussed his vegetable garden, then he said something profound, “eat your vitamins!” We all should take that advice seriously. If we think about what we consume in a day as good nutrition we may pass up that donut for strawberries, both are sweet but strawberries are more healthful. This recipe is a lunch idea that I found very satisfying and definitely is loaded with vitamins. Take a minute to create a salad that is colorful and full of vitamins! Bon Appetit!

“Eat Your Vitamins” Salad

Ingredients:

3 medium size cucumbers peeled and halved

¼ cup frozen or fresh corn kernels

¾ cup diced red peppers

¾ cup thinly sliced fennel

6 Tablespoons chopped red onion

Dressing

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper

¼ cup coarsely chopped fennel fronds

Prepare:

Dice cucumbers

Combine cukes, corn, red peppers, fennel and onions in a large bowl.

Add the dressing and toss well, add more dressing if you prefer.

Season with salt and pepper, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator and let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with fennel fronds. Serve!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: