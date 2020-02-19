After a holiday dedicated to chocolate it’s time to get back on track and have a few salads this week. I was talking with my brother, Tommy, and we discussed his vegetable garden, then he said something profound, “eat your vitamins!” We all should take that advice seriously. If we think about what we consume in a day as good nutrition we may pass up that donut for strawberries, both are sweet but strawberries are more healthful. This recipe is a lunch idea that I found very satisfying and definitely is loaded with vitamins. Take a minute to create a salad that is colorful and full of vitamins! Bon Appetit!
“Eat Your Vitamins” Salad
Ingredients:
3 medium size cucumbers peeled and halved
¼ cup frozen or fresh corn kernels
¾ cup diced red peppers
¾ cup thinly sliced fennel
6 Tablespoons chopped red onion
Dressing
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper
¼ cup coarsely chopped fennel fronds
Prepare:
Dice cucumbers
Combine cukes, corn, red peppers, fennel and onions in a large bowl.
Add the dressing and toss well, add more dressing if you prefer.
Season with salt and pepper, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Remove from refrigerator and let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with fennel fronds. Serve!
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Martha Washington’s Great Cake Offers a Slice of History
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
North Livermore Baptist Church
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wilton career workshops for March
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on question one?
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
UMaine fall 2019 Dean’s List