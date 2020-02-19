MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 93, THOMAS 66: The Beavers tied a program record with 21 wins, closing out the regular season by defeating the Terriors in Farmington.

Jack Kane notched a double-double for the University of Maine at Farmington, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Terion Moss added 15 points and Kyle Donlin scored 13.

Thomas was led by Jordan Goodson’s 17 points.

The Beavers will host the Northern Atlantic Conference Championship next weekend.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

THOMAS 67, UMF 62: Farmington native Addie Brinkman returned to her home town and helped the visiting Terriors defeat the Beavers in the regular season finale for both teams.

Brinkman scored 19 points and had nine rebounds and two steals. Kaylee Ravagli added 15 points for Thomas.

Tia Day paced UMaine-Farmington with 16 points, while Alex Bessey scored 14. The Beavers will host Northern Vermont-Johnson in the first round of the Northern Atlantic Conference tournament Saturday at 1 p.m.

