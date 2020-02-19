LEWISTON – Bertrand R. Therrien, 89, of Lewiston, died at his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Mexico, Maine, on May 22, 1930, he was the son of Emile and Irma Gendron Therrien. Educated in local schools, he was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Army. He returned to Lewiston after his military service, and went to work as a machinist at several Maine paper mills. On September 10, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Antionette Ouellette. Mrs. Therrien passed away on September 28, 2018. An avid outdoorsman, Bert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved their camp in Naples, and spent winters snowmobiling and summers boating on Sebago Lake. Survivors include two sons, Bertrand Jr. and wife Becky of Industry, and Richard of Auburn, and two sisters, Jeannette Martineau of Lewiston, and Irene Plourde of Lewiston. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Emile. Committal service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimers Association,

225 N. Michigan Ave.,

Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

