AUBURN – Darlene M. Green, 66, of Turner, Maine, passed away, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She was born August 5, 1953 in Farmington, the daughter of Allan Henthorn and Thelma (Hause) Henthorn. She was a graduate of Leavitt High School in Turner. Darlene worked as a postal clerk at Livermore Falls Post Office until her retirement. Gone to be with “Bo”. Leaving behind, husband Charles “Billy” Green of Turner, sisters, Linda Wheeler and husband Walter of Bowdoin, and Vicki Poland and husband Dan of Greene, and many nieces and nephews, a cat, dogs, friends, in-laws and outlaws. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Dennis Henthorn and her beloved son, Bo Green. No services, donations or online messages. Any condolences please use snail mail.See ya later! – DarleneArrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.
