FLORIDA – George D. Blackwood, 93, of Edgewater Colony, Harpswell, Maine formerly from Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Gulfside Hospice while living at his winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida with his loved ones by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on July 6, 1926 the son of Simpson and Agnes (Drever) Blackwood. George was educated in Lewiston Schools and graduated from Bentley College with a degree in business. He left high school to serve his country in World War II and returned to graduate from Lewiston High School. He also served during the Korean War, George worked for George T. Johnson Company retiring as Vice President of the company. He was a Mason, a volunteer reader at Longley School and active in the United Baptist Church. George was formerly married to Constance Blackwood.

He enjoyed golfing, boating, lobstering, being an airplane pilot, playing cribbage and sitting on his porch at camp.

Bumpa will be sadly missed by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren who spent many days with him at his camp in Harpswell making wonderful memories.

George is survived by his companion Joan Bonneau his daughters; Lynne Adams and husband Ray of Greene, Debra and partner Nancy Gann of San Antonio, Cynthia of Lewiston and a son James and wife Sandra of Cape Coral, grandchildren; Heather Swart, Tara Moore “his birthday girl”, Jake Adams, Jason and Emily Blackwood, Corey and Chris Culberson, Joshua Blackwood, Brent Blackwood, Heidi Bush and Josh Ross, great grandchildren; Hannah, Ashley, Robert, Addison, Samuel, Hadley, Brennan, Owen, Brayden, Avery, Gavin, many nieces and nephews and a special niece Isa Thomas.

George was predeceased by his parents, son William, daughters; Bonnie and Susan, his sister Isabella Thomas and husband Vance and nephew John Thomas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12 noon in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to visit at 11:00AM one hour prior to service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.

Donations may be made in his memory to Another Chance Animal Rescue

PO Box 552

North Berwick, Maine 03906

