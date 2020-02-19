The Augusta Civic Center was filled with relatives, classmates and those with an appreciation for the game during the Mt. Blue boys basketball playoff game against Hampden Academy Saturday, Feb. 15. Pictured clockwise from left before the game are Randy Corey, Susan Black, Russell Black and Corey Black. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Mt. Blue High School Cougars
Related Stories
Latest Articles