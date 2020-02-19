HALLOWELL — The Harlow will welcome spring with a series of art workshops during March. No prior experience is necessary and beginners are welcome. Preregistration is required for all workshops and spaces are limited. Classes are small, with opportunity for one-on-one instruction and questions.

Intro to Oil Painting: Botanical Still Lifes with Jae-Eun Pilsbury from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Join local artist and art educator Jae-Eun Pilsbury for an introductory workshop exploring the basics of oil painting through botanical still lifes. The class will cover all the basics of oil painting. The workshop will be hands-on and students will be able to create and take home their own original oil painting. The workshop requires at least three students in order to run.

Registration is due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. The workshop is for age 15 and up. All materials included. Tuition: Members, $40; nonmembers, $55. Maximum students, 10. Learn more and register: harlowgallery.org/intro-to-oil-painting-march-7-2020/.

Behind the Scenes with Maine Flora: Three Views from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Seeking inspiration? Just need to get out of the house? Join us for an immersive, inspirational, and educational session with Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn and Julia Einstein, the artists behind Maine Flora: Three Views. During the workshop the artists will share inspiration with the group, giving demonstrations and delving into the creative process behind the body of work on display.

The workshop coincides with the season of growth in the physical and inner worlds; it serves as an opportunity to connect and engage on a more in-depth level art and the process behind it. The group will go behind-the-scenes of the artists’ creative process and come away with fresh perspectives and inspiration for future projects. Participants are encouraged to bring a sketchbook or notebook and to take photos.

“Our goal is to invite viewers into an artful investigation into the flora of Maine. We will share how we documented our explorations, inspirations, process, and surprises as this will be a critical part of exhibition experience.” Each artist works in three media, painting, printmaking and photography, and has created a body of work inspired by the flora of Maine. The subject will be handled differently: from a Zen practice, a study in exploration, to “flower portraits.” The exhibition is the result of a collaboration in studio practices.

The workshop is limited to 12 spaces and requires at least five registrations in order to run. Space is limited. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Learn more and register at harlowgallery.org/workshop-behind-the-scenes-with-maine-flora-three-views/.

Intro to Watercolor Painting Workshop with Kay Morris from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Join local artist Kay Morris to learn the basics of watercolor painting. Students will become familiar with watercolor and how it reacts on paper. No prior experience is needed. All materials are provided, but students are also welcome to bring any of their own materials if preferred. The workshop requires at least three students in order to run. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The class is for age 15 and up. All materials included. Members, $40; nonmembers, $55. Maximum students: six. Learn more and register at harlowgallery.org/intro-to-watercolor-painting-workshop/.

Intro to Drawing Workshop with Rachael Wilson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

Join artist and educator Rachael Wilson to learn the basics of drawing, a dynamic and fundamental art medium for any creative individual. In this introductory workshop, students can learn contour drawing through understanding how to observe subjects closely. Wilson will guide the class through a variety of drawing exercises and help students switch their perspective from analytical left brain to creative right brain thinking. The workshop requires at least three students. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, for age 15 and up. All materials included. Members, $35; nonmembers, $50. Maximum students: 10. Learn more and register at harlowgallery.org/intro-to-drawing-workshop/.

During the workshops students can gain inspiration from The Harlow’s exhibit “Maine Flora: Three Views,” a three-person show featuring Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn and Julia Einstein. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org/flora.

The Harlow, 100 Water St., is a membership-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community since 1963. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

