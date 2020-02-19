DEAR SUN SPOTS: I live on the Old Greene Road in Lewiston. On Sunday, Jan. 23, I had my Yardman snowblower on the edge of my driveway with a “For Sale” sign on it. Our car was in the driveway, but we were gone. In the three hours we were away, someone stole the snowblower. A neighbor witnessed the theft and said he saw a man and a teenager in a dark-colored SUV. The incident has been reported to police. If anyone can offer any information, please call 240-1813 or the Lewiston Police Department.

— Don, Lewiston

ANSWER: I hope Sun Spots can be of assistance to you in some way. Readers, please help if you can and Don, please keep us posted on the outcome of this situation.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is opening the Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store at 245 Center St. in Auburn. We are looking for volunteers to be part of this new all-volunteer community venture that will assist Androscoggin Hospice in continuing to provide hospice care for our uninsured and underinsured patients and families.

We are looking for volunteers to serve as sales associates, donation attendants and shift leads. Volunteers cover three- to four-hour blocks and go through four hours of training plus additional on-the-job training.

Our grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. We will need two volunteers per shift for the sales associate and donation attendant positions.

We are also looking for donations and have scheduled preopening donation days to help us get on our way. Donation days include March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 6 from 2-6 p.m.; March 7 from 9 a.m. to noon; March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and March 12 from 2-6 p.m.

Items we are looking for include antiques and collectibles, area rugs, books, clothing and accessories, games and puzzles, housewares, jewelry, paintings, pictures and frames, shoes and boots, small furniture such as bookcases, nightstands, coffee and end tables, bureaus, dressers and chairs.

For more information and to register for volunteer training, contact me, Kathy Baillargeon, manager of Volunteer Resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286. You can also email me at [email protected].

— Kathy

ANSWER: I’m thrilled that you are getting this project underway and I know it will be a win-win for everyone in the community, as well as for those who volunteer. I can’t wait to check out the new store.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have a used elder use three-wheeled scooter in good condition to give to someone who has mobility impairment. It was purchased in 2006 and has been used mostly indoors. It may need a new battery soon, although this one still works. The maximum weight limit is 250 pounds.

This item must be picked up. Please call 946-6166 for more information and directions.

— Carol, Greene

ANSWER: Not too long ago, a reader was looking for this very thing. If you don’t get any callers, tap into the wonderful and knowledgeable people at SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston (795-4010). They may be able to help you find a home for it.

