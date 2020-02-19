PORTLAND — The music of “Superman,” “Harry Potter” and “The Right Stuff” will help audience members’ imaginations take flight during the next PSO Discovery Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, featuring the Portland Symphony Orchestra, led by Guest Conductor Stephen Mulligan.

The Discovery Concerts are family friendly 50-minute matinees with preconcert activities for children. Priced at $10 a person, ticket holders are invited to arrive at 1 p.m., when the PSO will lead hands-on conducting lessons at the PSO Podium Hero, while in another room, PSO musicians will share the orchestra instruments and give lessons of their own at a hands-on Instrument Petting Zoo.

Guest Conductor Stephen Mulligan is the associate conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and music director of the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. In the 2018-19 season, Mulligan served as a Dudamel Conducting Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The program is as follows:

Williams: “Flight to Neverland”; Rimsky-Korsakov: “Flight of the Bumblebee”; Stravinksy: “Firebird and Variation from The Firebird”; Williams: “Hedwig’s Theme” (Main Title) from Harry Potter; Humperdinck: “Hexenritt” from Hansel and Gretel; Conti: “The Right Stuff” (end credits); Williams: “Scherzo for X-Wings” from The Force Awakens; Sibelius: “Finale from Symphony No. 5”; and Williams: “Superman March.”

All tickets are $10. The concerts are designed for ages 4 to 12, but enjoyable for all. Tickets are available through PortTIX at 207-842-0800 or PortlandSymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Merrill Auditorium box office, 20 Myrtle St., from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

